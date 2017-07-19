Burglary suspect spotted breaking into vehicles in Hamden

Carl Meisler was arrested for breaking into cars in Hamden, according to police. (Hamden police)

Police in Hamden said they arrested a man who was breaking into vehicles to steal items.

Carl Meisler, 37, of Providence, RI, was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 2800 block of Whitney Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into cars.

One of them noticed a man standing near a parked vehicle. The man, identified as Meisler, fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Investigators learned that several vehicles had been "forcibly entered."

They said they also found a number of stolen items inside Meisler's vehicle. In addition, they seized three BB guns and two large knives.

Meisler was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, five counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with a police officer and simple trespass.

Police also said he was charged on the strength of three outstanding arrest warrants.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Aug. 3.

