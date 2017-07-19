North Haven police warn people about leaving dogs in hot vehicles

North Haven police said animal control officers have responded to several reports of dogs left in hot vehicles.

They took to their Facebook page to say that on a 78 degree day, the temperature inside a car can soar to 100 degrees in just a few minutes.

They went on to write that on a 90 degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 109 in less than 10 minutes.

Police urged anyone that sees a dog left in a hot car to write down the car's color, model and license plate number.

They recommended having the owner paged to the nearest building or call North Haven police or animal control.

