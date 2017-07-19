New Haven police step up patrols in wake of Wooster Square home invasion

A serious assault was reported on Academy Street in New Haven last week. (WFSB)

Following last week's violent home invasion in the Wooster Square neighborhood of New Haven, police said they increased patrols.

Thursday marks one week since a woman was beaten inside her apartment.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that she definitely noticed the increased presence.

"I cut through Wooster Square on my way to class, about three to four times a week and it's really one of the nicest parks I've seen," said Kimberly Chapman of New Haven.

That peaceful calm was shattered following last week's home invasion on Academy Street.

"I never think it's a terrible, bad thing to have an extra police presence," said Shelli Stevens of New Haven. "I think everybody was a little surprised by the invasion last week. I know I was."

Police said it was around 4 a.m. last Thursday when the 25-year-old woman was attacked inside her basement apartment. She was left with injuries to her hand and face.

Chapman, who moved to the area last year from Utah, said she and many others were stunned.

"[We were] concern primarily," she said. "I think it's really important that this area is safe. There are a lot of families here [and] lots of families with young children that come through here."

Police have not said if the victim knew her attacker.

During Tuesday night's Downtown Wooster Square Community Management meeting, police filled neighbors in on how they've increased their patrols.

"Last week's heartbreaking event on Academy made many folks, including myself, in the Downtown and Wooster Square neighborhoods feel concerned and worried. In addition, however, I was also left feeling a lot of gratitude. I feel grateful to have a space like the Downtown-Wooster Square Management Team where within a few days from the event residents can be in the same room to share concerns, give advice, and come together as a community. Sgt. Maher attended our meeting last night and was able to give a thorough update — answering many questions to level he is able to at this time in the investigation," Caroline Smith with the Downtown Wooster Square Management Team said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Police said they also spoke about lighting the outside of the houses and how homeowners might want to consider getting security cameras.

"I'm glad that they're doing something," Chapman said. "I'm glad there's a reaction and that they're trying to increase their presence and I'm hoping that when people hear that, it will help as well."

New Haven police are asking anyone who sees anything unusual to give them a call.

