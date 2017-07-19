Crews find body of man missing in Housatonic River

Crews have located the body of a man who they were searching the Housatonic River for on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to numerous 911 calls in the area of the Sunnyside Boat Ramp around 2 p.m. for reports of a man believed to be in distress.

Crews blocked off the area to boaters while they searched for the man, who was only identified as a 46-year-old man.

"Initially one of the first responders is a member of the dive team and located somebody that had a boat and attempted to go in and locate the subject and other personnel did go right in,” Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said. “Currently, there are divers in the water searching for the subject.”

A dive team was searching the water, and officers, firefighters, and EMS from Shelton and surrounding towns were at the scene.

