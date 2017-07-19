Permits needed before reopening hall at Saint Clements Castle

A wedding party was cut short as a fire erupted in the banquet hall at St. Clements Castle in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire at a secondary location of St. Clement's Castle in Portland last month (WFSB).

There are new developments with the Saint Clements Castle, which is a popular banquet spot in East Hampton.

A second-alarm fire was reported at the Port Hampton Marina Club Banquet Hall on June 25 while the building was being used for a wedding.

East Hampton officials said that particular building is zoned as a storage facility, not for use as a banquet hall, and if they rebuild, they will need a number of items including new permits.

"It appears what they've done and what they have done is an illegal expansion of a nonconformity,” Jeremy Decarli with East Hampton Planning and Zoning said. “So what we have determined going through their records they have been marketing as a banquet facility holding special events."

Town officials said the fire is still under investigation. They added it may have started from a pot left on a stove.

In a letter to the town, an attorney for Saint Clements Castle said no banquet events will be held at the property while it's zoned for residential use.

