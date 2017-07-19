DMV to temporarily close 2 service centers

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing two of its locations starting next week.

DMV officials said the Milford and Derby service centers will be closed effective July 24 to “help alleviate long wait times in these two small offices.”

To help run these smaller offices in Milford and Derby, DMV officials said they pull employees from the larger branches. The offices in Milford and Derby are open two days a week with two DMV personnel.

“The DMV lines in Milford City Hall have become just too long, and any closure would ripple into Derby where lines are also growing. Returning four staff workers to full-service DMV offices, where there’s also high demand Tuesday through Saturday, will help improve service overall where we serve many more people,” DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra said in a statement on Wednesday.

DMV officials said there is no time table for when the Milford and Derby service centers could reopen.

“Closing any DMV service, even on a temporary basis, is a difficult choice, but we also cannot continue to burden these centers’ customers with long wait times,” Bzdyra said.

The nearby DMV offices are in Hamden, Bridgeport and Waterbury. For a full list of the Connecticut DMV offices, click here.

DMV officials said they are looking to reassess how they use the smaller offices. A recent study by DMV showed that "over 90 percent of visitors to these offices will wait in line for registration transactions when they could go online to do the transaction from the convenience of their home, smartphone or tablet."

“We also have heard the Mayor of Milford’s concerns about the long lines during the last few months. We appreciate his cooperation in offering options. Unfortunately, we cannot add staff to help reduce lines. However, we are reassessing the overall operations of these small offices,” Bzdyra said. “For more than a year now, we have been making a number of changes to improve DMV services. Our review will give us the opportunity to continue that process."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.