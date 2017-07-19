3rd Heat Wave Is Official, PLUS A Storm Threat..

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Prior to 12p on this Thursday our 3rd Heat Wave of 2017 became official. While the temperatures has reached 90, it won't stop there... highs today will be in the 90-95 range; but, factoring in high humidity, heat index values will be between 95 and 100 in some towns! Because of this, the Heat Advisory has been expanded to include more of CT.

In addition to the heat and humidity, we are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms later this evening as a cluster or complex moves out of the Eastern Great Lakes and heads in the general direction of our state. There is uncertainty as to where they'll end up ... some of our models keep the storms to our south while others bring them into CT... if storms make their way into CT, expect very heavy rain and a strong/damaging wind. We'll keep you posted on-air, online and on social media as conditions warrant.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------------

YESTERDAY...

The high temperature in Windsor Locks and Hartford yesterday was 93 degrees, but the hot spot was Bridgeport with a high of 94 degrees. Even New Haven reached the 90 degree mark thanks to a westerly breeze that had a trajectory over land and not the cooler water of Long Island Sound.

Dew point temperatures actually dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s in northern and western Connecticut yesterday afternoon as westerly winds “mixed” the atmosphere and made the air drier. At the same time, dew points were still oppressive in southern and eastern Connecticut, remaining in the 70 to 75 degree range.

A HEAT WAVE BREWING!

Once again, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport yesterday! That means we are one 90 degree or warmer day away from an official heat wave at Bradley. Since we are forecasting today's highs to be between 90 and 95 degrees away from Long Island Sound, we should hit official heat wave status today!

So far, we’ve had 2 heat waves in 2017 at Bradley and each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. This week’s anticipated heat wave will likely be the longest of the year, thus far. It could last a total of 4 days, perhaps even 5! We are forecasting the temperature to reach or exceed 90 degrees again today, tomorrow, and near 90 degrees on Saturday!



Even Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport may reach heat wave status as the mercury exceeded 90 degrees there yesterday and is forecasted to do so again today and tomorrow! If this happens, it’ll be the second heat wave of the season in Bridgeport, with the first one having occurred on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of June. Meanwhile, temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 80s at the beaches east of New Haven as the wind will have more of an onshore component there.

As for humidity, we expect the humidity to creep up today in the places that mixed out yesterday afternoon. That means the heat index (what we really feel) will rise well into the 90s and it may come close to 100 degrees today. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, perhaps even the middle 70s at times in some places! The good news is that the dew points will be lower tomorrow and Saturday, so it won’t be quite as oppressive even though it will still be quite hot.

At night, the mercury will bottom out between 65 and 75 degrees. It’ll be very uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning. Areas of fog will form due to the high humidity, especially near the coast.

NO RECORD HIGHS EXPECTED…

Although it will be quite hot over the next few days, the record high temperatures for today, tomorrow,and Saturday are even more impressive. Hartford’s record highs for July 20th, 21st and 22nd are 100, 101, and 103 degrees, respectively. In fact, the 103 degree reading – set on July 22nd, 2011 – is Hartford’s all-time highest temperature dating back to 1905! Bridgeport may come close to the record high of 95 degrees today, but the records for tomorrow and Saturday should be safe, as they are 98 and 103 degrees respectively. So as hot as it has been and will be, it can certainly be hotter this time of year!

POTENTIAL WEATHER ALERTS…

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 6pm for Southern Fairfield County. With heat comes poor air quality. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Interstate 95 corridor today.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES…

Despite the heat, the chance for a thunderstorm during the day today will be relatively low. While we cannot rule out an isolated storm or two, just about everyone will remain dry.



A better chance for showers and storms will come tonight and very early tomorrow morning with the passing of a weak cold front and a burst of upper level energy. While not everyone will get a shower or storm, the moist nature of the air mass means that any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall. There is also a risk for strong wind gusts and the potential for damaging winds in some towns cannot be ruled out.



All showers and storms should be gone by sunrise tomorrow and tomorrow and Saturday should be dry, hot, and somewhat less humid

A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SUNDAY, MONDAY, & TUESDAY…

A storm system and its associated warm front will approach Connecticut by Sunday. That will increase the chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and rain will bring an end to the heat, as highs will only reach the lower 80s.



Monday’s weather is a bit uncertain and will depend on exactly how much progress the warm front makes. If the front makes it to our north, Monday will be a hot, humid day and temperatures may again reach 90 degrees! But if the boundary gets hung up to our south, clouds and easterly winds will keep our temperatures significantly cooler. Either way, showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday.



Right now, we think the warm front will be north of us by Tuesday and the system’s cold front will get closer. That will trigger some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be quite strong. Otherwise, it will be a very warm and humid day, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MUCH MORE PLEASANT WEDNESDAY…

The cold front will move off to our east by Wednesday, setting us up for a very nice day! It will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s in most places. More importantly, the dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s, so it will feel much better outside!





Have a great day and stay cool!



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”