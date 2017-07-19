This Year's Third Heatwave Will Soon Become Official

A HEAT WAVE BREWING!

Once again, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport today! It was the 3rd time the temperature reached 90 degrees at the airport this month and the 10th time this year! That means we are one 90 degree or warmer day away from an official heat wabe at Bradley. Since we are forecasting tomorrow’s highs to be between 90 and 95 degrees away from Long Island Sound, we should hit official heat wave status tomorrow!

So far, we’ve had 2 heat waves in 2017 at Bradley and each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. This week’s anticipated heat wave will likely be the longest of the year, thus far. It could last a total of 4 days, perhaps even 5! We are forecasting the temperature to reach or exceed 90 degrees again Thursday, and Friday, and near 90 degrees on Saturday!



Even Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport may reach heat wave status as the mercury has exceeded 90 degrees there today and is forecasted to do so again tomorrow and Friday! If this happens, it’ll be the second heat wave of the season in Bridgeport, with the first one having occurred on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of June. Meanwhile, temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 80s at the beaches east of New Haven as the wind will have more of an onshore component there.

Dew point temperatures actually dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s in northern and western Connecticut this afternoon as westerly winds have “mixed” the atmosphere and made the air drier. At the same time, dew points were still oppressive in southern and eastern Connecticut, remaining in the 70 to 75 degree range.

We expect the humidity to creep up tonight and tomorrow in the places that mixed out this afternoon. That means the heat index (what we really feel) will rise well into the 90s and it may come close to 100 degrees tomorrow. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, perhaps even the middle 70s at times in some places! The good news is that the dew points will be lower Friday and Saturday, so it won’t be quite as oppressive even though it will still be quite hot.

At night, including tonight, the mercury will bottom out between 65 and 75 degrees. It’ll be very uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning. Areas of fog will form due to the high humidity, especially near the coast.

NO RECORD HIGHS EXPECTED…

Although it will be quite hot over the next few days, the record high temperatures for tomorrow, Friday and Saturday are even more impressive. Hartford’s record highs for July 20th, 21st and 22nd are 100, 101, and 103 degrees, respectively. In fact, the 103 degree reading – set on July 22nd, 2011 – is Hartford’s all-time highest temperature dating back to 1905! Bridgeport may come close to the record high of 95 degrees tomorrow, but the records for Friday and Saturday should be safe, as they are 98 and 103 degrees respectively. So as hot as it has been and will be, it can certainly be hotter this time of year!

POTENTIAL WEATHER ALERTS…

With heat comes poor air quality. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Interstate 95 corridor through this evening and there is a good chance that one will be issued for portions of the state tomorrow. It may also be necessary for a heat advisory to be issued for some places tomorrow if the heat index rises too high.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES…

Despite the heat, the chance for a thunderstorm for today, tonight, and tomorrow during the day will be relatively low. While we cannot rule out an isolated storm or two during that time frame, just about everyone will remain dry.



A better chance for showers and storms will come Thursday night and early Friday morning with the passing of a weak cold front and a burst of upper level energy. While not everyone will get a shower or storm, the moist nature of the air mass means that any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall. There is also a risk for strong wind gusts and the potential for damaging winds in some towns cannot be ruled out.



All showers and storms should be gone by sunrise Friday morning and Friday and Saturday should be dry, hot, and somewhat less humid

A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SUNDAY, MONDAY, & TUESDAY…

A storm system and its associated warm front will approach Connecticut by Sunday. That will increase the chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and rain will bring an end to the heat, as highs will only reach the lower 80s.



Monday’s weather is a bit uncertain and will depend on exactly how much progress the warm front makes. If the front makes it to our north, Monday will be a hot, humid day and temperatures may again reach 90 degrees! But if the boundary gets hung up to our south, clouds and easterly winds will keep our temperatures significantly cooler. Either way, showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday.



Right now, we think the warm front will be north of us by Tuesday and the system’s cold front will get closer. That will trigger some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be quite strong. Otherwise, it will be a very warm and humid day, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MUCH MORE PLEASANT WEDNESDAY…

The cold front will move off to our east by Wednesday, setting us up for a very nice day! It will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s in most places. More importantly, the dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s, so it will feel much better outside!





Have a great day and stay cool!



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

