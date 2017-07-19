Vehicle crashes into Milford convenience store

A driver was injured after police said the motor vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Milford on Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported at Krausers on Milford Point Road around 5 p.m.

Police said the unidentified driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else in the store reported any injuries to police.

Krausers was reopening for business around 5:15 p.m.

