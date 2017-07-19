PD: Bristol teen was last seen on Monday morning

Bristol police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.

Police said Jose Figueroa Jr. left his home on Jerome Avenue on Monday morning and has not been seen since.

Neighbors reported seeing him with other teens in the area of Stop and Shop on Farmington Avenue on Wednesday.

He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants, red/black sandals, and was carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 584-3011.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.