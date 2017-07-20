Connecticut mother set to be deported

Nury Chavarria of Norwalk was ordered to be deported back to Guatemala. (WFSB)

A Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades is being deported.

Support lawyers, advocates and pleas from Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy weren't enough to sway the immigration officials who ordered her to leave.

Thursday, 43-year-old Nury Chavarria must board a plane and head back to Guatemala.

Supporters rallied for her in New Haven on Wednesday.

The message was loud and clear: "Keep Nury home." Connecticut's senators also wrote letters on her behalf.

But they didn't get the decision for which they'd been hoping.

"I believe in keeping families together, and this doesn't make any sense to me," said Terra Martin of New Fairfield.

Nury Chavarria said she came to the country 24 years ago. She settled in Norwalk and got a job as a housekeeper. She raised a family.

Now President Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants has come into play. She was told she can no longer stay in the country.

"The last month was really tough with everybody and I can't believe that happened to me," Nury Chavarria told Eyewitness News.

She said the decision will tear her family apart.

Her oldest child, who's 21, has cerebral palsy.

Her youngest is 9 years old.

"Please don't do this to my mom," said Haley Chavarria. "She really didn't do anything."

Eyewitness News was told that Nury Chavarria will live with her mother in Guatemala. She's still trying to figure out who will care for her four children in the U.S.

