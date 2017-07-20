CT mother set for deportation now seeking refuge

Nury Chavarria of Norwalk was ordered to be deported back to Guatemala. (WFSB)

A Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades was supposed to be headed back to Guatemala on Thursday.

Support lawyers, advocates and pleas from Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy weren't enough to sway the immigration officials who ordered her to leave.

Thursday, 43-year-old Nury Chavarria, an undocumented immigrant, was set to board a plane at 5 p.m. and head back to Guatemala.

However, on Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News found out she is seeking refuge in a local church through sanctuary.

Supporters rallied for her in New Haven on Wednesday.

The message was loud and clear: "Keep Nury home." Connecticut's senators also wrote letters on her behalf.

But they didn't get the decision for which they'd been hoping.

"I believe in keeping families together, and this doesn't make any sense to me," said Terra Martin of New Fairfield.

Nury Chavarria said she came to the country 24 years ago. She settled in Norwalk and got a job as a housekeeper. She raised a family.

Now President Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants has come into play. She was told she can no longer stay in the country.

"The last month was really tough with everybody and I can't believe that happened to me," Nury Chavarria told Eyewitness News.

She said the decision will tear her family apart.

Her oldest child, who's 21, has cerebral palsy. Her youngest is 9 years old.

"Please don't do this to my mom," said Haley Chavarria. "She really didn't do anything."

Eyewitness News was told that Nury Chavarria will live with her mother in Guatemala. She's still trying to figure out who will care for her four children in the U.S.

Senator Blumenthal says this case is similar to that of Luis Barrios, the Derby father, who also came from Guatemala, had a steady job to support his family, and just like Chavarria, had no criminal record.

But while he was given a two-year stay following his deportation order, she was told to leave.

"The abject irrationality and inconsistency of the Trump administration approach is illustrated by these two cases. In Nury's case, every logic and evidence of fairness argued in favor of permitting her to stay. There was no consistency or rationality or reason, or let alone humanity in this case,” Blumenthal said.

