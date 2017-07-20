Outdoor classroom plans move forward in Wallingford

An empty space at the Yalesville Elementary School in Wallingford will soon be transformed into an outdoor classroom. (WFSB)

A vacant space outside of a Wallingford elementary school will be transformed into a new outdoor classroom.

The outdoor classroom at Yalesville School will be for faculty, students and their families to enjoy, according to organizers.

The project was spearheaded by art teacher Michael Herpok.

A librarian for the school was the first to approach the principal about the area outside of the school. The space was described as desolate and in need of being brought back to life.

Now, there's going to be a pergola, places to sit and a winding pathway that will lead to different garden features such as wind chimes and bird houses.

The construction process coincides with the renaming of the school to the Mary G. Fritz Elementary School.

The letters on the front of the school will be placed on the pergola to keep the Yalesville name alive.

Principal Mary Poisson said many staff members are excited for the new feature and could not thank Herpok enough for his hard work.

"His passion is what has excited and allowed me to aid in getting the support we need," Poisson said. "This is really his dream, I'm so proud."

Herpok said he hopes the pergola will be up by Aug. 1.

He also set up a Facebook page where he'll be posting updates about the project and donation information.

