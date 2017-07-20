Heat wave reached, strong storms possible tonight

The year's third heat wave has brewed and came to fruition as of late Thursday morning.

In addition to the heat wave, storms have been brewing and will head into the state Thursday evening.

"The temperature reached 93 degrees at Bradley International Airport today and we have now had 3 consecutive days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

A heat advisory was in place until 6 p.m. for southern Fairfield, Hartford Tolland and Windham counties, but it has since expired.

An air quality alert has been issued for the Interstate 95 corridor until 11 p.m.

The heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. DePrest said Friday will feature another day of 90-degree weather for most of the state.

To beat the heat, many towns are offering ways for people to stay cool.

DePrest said the hope is storms moving toward the state will stay to the south, but parts of CT will get clipped.

"Therefore, there is at least some threat for damaging winds along with very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning even with other thunderstorms that are currently popping up across the state," DePrest said.

The storm threat will diminish later in the evening, and overnight will be quiet with partly cloudy skies.

For Friday, while temperatures will hit 90 or higher, humidity won't be out of control. Dew points will be in the 60s.

DePrest said the threat for showers and storms on Friday is very low, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The heat wave could go into Saturday.

"It’ll be a close call with temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees during the afternoon," DePrest said.

Saturday will be much like Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a low chance for storms.

The threat for storms returns on Sunday.

