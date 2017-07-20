Heat wave expected today, storms possible tonight

The year's third heat wave is brewing and is expected to come to fruition on Thursday.

But unlike the rest of the days this week, there's a greater chance for some thunderstorm activity by Thursday night, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.

"Once again, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport [Wednesday]," Haney said. "That means we are one 90 degree or warmer day away from an official heat wave at Bradley."

The high for Thursday was forecast to be between 90 and 95.

A heat advisory is in place until 6 p.m. for southern Fairfield County.

Also issued, an air quality alert for the Interstate 95 corridor from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The humidity is also expected to creep up.

"That means the heat index, what we really feel, will rise well into the 90s and it may come close to 100 degrees [Thursday]," Haney said. "Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, perhaps even the middle 70s at times in some places."

Information about cooling centers and splash pads can be found here.

Temps will drop to between 65 and 75 for the overnight hours.

"It’ll be very uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning," Haney said. "Areas of fog will form due to the high humidity, especially near the coast."

As far as the storm threat goes, the chance of one popping during the day on Thursday is low. Still, it can't be ruled out.

"A better chance for showers and storms will come [Thursday night] and very early [Friday] morning with the passing of a weak cold front and a burst of upper level energy," Haney explained. "While not everyone will get a shower or storm, the moist nature of the air mass means that any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall."

The storms could also bring strong winds.

Haney said they may spark any time after 8 p.m.

Any activity should clear out by dawn on Friday.

Saturday should be dry, hot and less humid, Haney said.

"A storm system and its associated warm front will approach Connecticut by Sunday," he said. "That will increase the chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms."

The clouds and rain should bring an end to the heat and send temps back into the 80s.

