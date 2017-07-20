Teens charged with murdering Hartford man face judge

Two teens charged with killing a 63-year-old man in Hartford faced a judge in juvenile court and have since been moved to be processed in adult court.

According to police, the unidentified 16- and 18-year-old suspects murdered Jeffry Worrell on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Garden and Westland Streets.

Worrell appeared to be an innocent victim and an unintended target, police said.

"This is like one group of friends beefing with another group of friends, like anyone of us in high school, only here, they're doing it with stolen cars and guns," said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Police said the suspects also stole a car from Southington and ditched it in New Britain.

They faced a judge on Thursday afternoon. The 16-year-old's mother was present, and said she admits her son has mental disabilities and has stolen cars in the past, but can't imagine her son being capable of murder.

"They met out here in the streets. That's not someone he's regular with, not someone he's known to be around," said Michelle King, whose 16-year-old son is accused of being involved in this murder.

King says her son, who suffers from ADHD, PTSD and Asperger’s, doesn't even know the severity of what's going on, and because of his age, she wasn't allowed to see him for his first court appearance.

“I know he's not comprehending what's going on. My son is in the aspect of thinking he was going to be released,” King said.

The neighborhood is surrounded by surveillance cameras. Footage shows the aftermath of teens scattering after the gunshots ring out.

The video helped police track down the stolen car and the teens who allegedly shot Worrell.

On Thursday, the park turned into a mini memorial of candles and messages for the innocent victim.

Both teens are being held on $1 million bonds.

They face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

