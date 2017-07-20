Teens charged with murdering Hartford man set to face a judge

Two teens charged with killing a 63-year-old man in Hartford are scheduled to face a judge.

According to police, the unidentified 16- and 18-year-old suspects murdered Jeffry Worrell on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Garden and Westland Streets.

Worrell appeared to be an innocent victim and an unintended target, police said.

Police said the suspects also stole a car from Southington and ditched it in New Britain.

Both are being held on $1 million bonds.

They face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.