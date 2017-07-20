Prospect man killed in Route 8 motorcycle crash

A man from Prospect has been identified in a motorcycle crash that happened along Route 8 in Waterbury.

According to state police, Christopher Jeannin, 27, struck a car from behind on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near exit 34.

Troopers said Jeannin was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

