High schoolers take steps to become business leaders

High school students in New Haven are on their way to becoming future business leaders.

A special summer entrepreneurship academy got underway this week at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

The academy includes 72 students who represent every high school in New Haven.

During their time there, students will learn about the steps taken to operate and run a successful business.

"What we're trying to do is plant the entrepreneurial seed into these students who may normally not be given that opportunity," said Norman Gray, Quinnipiac University.

The academy runs through Friday.

