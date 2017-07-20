Driver tries to go through highway construction, strikes state police cruiser

A driver tried to cut through a construction zone on Interstate 84 and ended up striking a state police cruiser.

Troopers said 56-year-old Richard Knight of Bloomfield was spotted traveling into an active construction pattern just before exit 58 in East Hartford on Wednesday night.

The left two lanes of the highway were coned off for the work.

However, troopers said Knight put his vehicle into motion to cut into those lanes.

At that point, a trooper attempted to put the cruiser into Knight's path to both deter him and protect construction workers.

However, Knight tried to bypass the cruiser and ended up striking it. The impact caused debilitating damage.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Knight and a passenger were transported to the hospital for medical evaluations. The extent of any injuries was not made clear.

The trooper was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

There's no word on any charges.

