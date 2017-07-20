Channel 3 to sponsor the 2017 Shoreline Wine Festival

Channel 3 will be sponsoring the 11th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival, hosted by Bishop’s Orchards.

This year’s Wine Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13 at Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market and Winery in Guilford.

Several local wineries, vendors and artisans will be showcased at this event, so join Channel 3 for a weekend of live entertainment, food, and of course wine!

Your ticket purchase will include wine tastings as well as a wine tour. To purchase your ticket or to learn more, click here.

