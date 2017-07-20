Governor holds ceremony to commemorate casino bill signing

The third casino will be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

Gov. Dannel Malloy held a commemorative bill signing ceremony to celebrate the passage of a measure allowing a third casino gaming facility to be built. (WFSB)

It's official.

Connecticut can now build a third gaming facility.

Gov. Dannel Malloy signed the measure into law last month but held the ceremony in Hartford on Thursday to commemorate it.

The Act Concerning the Regulation of Gaming and the Authorization of a Casino Gaming Facility in the State was recently passed by lawmakers before the end of the last legislative session.

Thursday, Malloy was joined by lawmakers and representatives of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations.

The facility will be built on an old Showcase Cinemas property along Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

It's a joint venture by both tribes in an effort to compete with the new MGM Resorts Casino being built just across the state line in Springfield, MA.

Supporters called a means to keep jobs and revenue in Connecticut.

The hope is to begin construction by the end of the year.

