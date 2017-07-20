Middletown man in trouble for leaving dog in hot car again

A Middletown man faces animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to die in his hot car for the second time in three years, according to police.

David Beveridge was arrested on Tuesday.

Beveridge told police that he intended to bring a labradoodle named "Jennie" to a doggie daycare around noon.

“We knew Jennie very well she used to come to doggie day care every day and the previous dog used to come every day also," said Kevin Reed, owner of The Dog Cabin.

However, he ended up going straight to work and parking on Lawn Avenue.

Police said temperatures that day hit 90 degrees in the city.

They said around 2:30 p.m., Beveridge remembered that the dog was not brought to daycare and ran outside to check on it.

Police said that's when he found the dog to be dead.

Investigators said Beveridge brought the dog to a local veterinarian and that the tech was extremely upset. The tech said this was the second time Beveridge had a dog die in a car.

Vet records show that Beveridge had a 4-year-old poodle mix named "Charlie" that died in 2014.

Beveridge was arrested for cruelty to animals. He is a professor emeritus of Wesleyan University.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Animal control officers at 860-638-4030.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.