14-year-old dies after possibly being 'targeted' in New Haven shooting

Officials in New Haven said on Thursday that a 14-year-old who may have been targeted in a shooting earlier this week has died.

They identified him as Tyriek Keyes of New haven.

Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Bassett and Newhall Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tyriek was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and has been there ever since.

He was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

“Tragically, gun violence has claimed the life of another city resident; this time the sadness we all feel is compounded by the youthful age of the victim,” said Mayor Harp. “On behalf of all city residents I mourn with his family, I praise the first responders and hospital staff who tried to save his life, I condemn the casual use and glut of these guns, and I appreciate the ongoing efforts of the police department in its continuing investigation.”

Officials said Tyriek had just completed 8th grade at Fair Haven. The superintendent said the community is heartbroken.

“School and district staff have been in constant contact with the family since the shooting and the district’s Youth and Family Services Division, trauma team, and community partners remain available to support students and staff affected by the tragedy,” said New Haven Public Schools interim superintendent Dr. Reginald Mayo.

Police said they've been following leads in the case.

Monday, they said it appears the boy was targeted.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or call the New Haven Police anonymous tips line at 203-946-6296.

