Woman's arrest marks 5th in connection with Norwich 'escort' home invasion

Danielle L. Dubicki was arrested in connection with a violent Norwich home invasion.

A fifth and final arrest was made in the wake of a violent winter home invasion that happened in Norwich.

According to Norwich police, 34-year-old Danielle L. Dubicki was arrested for conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.

The incident happened on Jan 9.

Police said they responded to Washington Street for a reported armed robbery with injuries.

They found a 38-year-old victim with head and facial injuries. He was transported to William W. Backus Hospital. He was treated and released.

The victim said he was beaten and robbed after trying to use the services of an escort from backpage.com.

Dubicki was held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.

