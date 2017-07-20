Man was driving with children when car was shot at

A man was driving with his children when his car was shot at by a bb gun. (WFSB)

A car was shot at by a bb gun while two young children sat in the back seat.

A dad, who asked to not be identified, said he was in his car with his 6-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son Tuesday night and had stopped at a stop sign at Center Street and Third Avenue in West Haven.

“The next thing I know, a couple of shots, bing, bing, bing, bing, bing,” the dad said. “So it was either a rapid fire gun or more than one person. Definitely it was a pump action from back in the day, wasn't a red rider bb gun."

He said he knew right away they were bb's, and kept driving to get out of the area.

“That's probably the worst part of it all, having your kids in the car when it happened. My daughter was also in the back seat, so yeah that’s the only thing I cared about more than anything, that the kids were in the car,” he said.

He added that after he picked up his girlfriend, they called the police, who told them they were already on Third Avenue, responding to a call where a teenager was outside when he had been hit by a bb as well.

Eyewitness News was told that boy's father followed the car and got a license plate number. Police said they are still investigating.

“I understand teenagers and young kids are going to do crazy things from time to time, but when it comes to people’s children, that's pretty much the worst thing you can do, to mess around with the person's family,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to give police a call.

