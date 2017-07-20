Evacuations reported amid gas leak in Vernon

A natural gas leak in Vernon has prompted evacuations to homes in the area.

The leak was reported in the area of Prospect Street and Elm Street on Thursday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene, and police were calling it a "major gas leak."

Police said surrounding homes have been evacuated and Eversource as responded to the scene.

