Veterans home among those evacuated due to Vernon gas leak

A natural gas leak in Vernon prompted evacuations to homes in the area on Thursday.

The leak was reported in the area of Prospect Street and Elm Street, around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene, and police were calling it a "major gas leak."

Eversource was already on site doing some work when they noticed the leak.

Officers said there was a strong smell of natural gas when they arrived moments later, so they immediately evacuated the surrounding homes, including a veterans home with several residents.

"We got them out. The ones that weren't able to walk, brought in transportation to senior center. Other officers evacuated other house and took care of them as well,” said Vernon Officer Aaron Grechko.

Officers took the people evacuated to the senior center just a few blocks away.

They aren't sure when everyone will be allowed back in their homes or exactly what caused the leak.

The road should reopen in an hour.

