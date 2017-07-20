A thunderstorm threat and the heat wave continues!

WEATHER ALERTS…

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and Southern Fairfield Counties until 6:00 pm. An AIR QUALITY alert is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 11:00 pm.

THE HEAT WAVE IS OFFICIAL!

The temperature reached 93 degrees at Bradley International Airport today and we have now had 3 consecutive days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The heat wave began with a high of 90 on Tuesday and yesterday was even hotter with a high of 93 degrees. The temperature today topped 90 in many locations, including Bridgeport. The high in Bridgeport was 93 degrees, which fell just short of the July 20th record of 95 degrees, set in 1991. The record for July 20th for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, also set in 1991. We didn’t come anywhere close to that record today. It is a hard one to beat!

STORM THREAT THIS EVENING…

A cluster of storms, known as a Mesoscale Convective System, will move across portions of Southern New England, the New York City area, and New Jersey this evening. We are hoping the worst of the storms will pass by just to the south of Connecticut, but we could get clipped. Therefore, there is at least some threat for damaging winds along with very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning even with other thunderstorms that are currently popping up across the state. The thunderstorm threat will diminish later this evening. Overnight will be nice and quiet with partly cloudy skies. However, it will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and lower 70s.

THE HEAT WAVE CONTINUES TOMORROW…

Tomorrow will be another hot day with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees. It’ll be day 4 of the heat wave. At least the humidity won’t be out of control with dew point temperatures in the 60s. That is considered moderate humidity. It’ll be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and the threat of showers and thunderstorms will be very low. Even shoreline communities will be hot thanks to a northwesterly breeze a good part of the day. Winds may bend around to the southwest during the afternoon.

SATURDAY…

The heat wave could go into day 5 on Saturday! It’ll be a close call with temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees during the afternoon. However, it will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, the humidity may actually drop off a bit. Once again, the risk of showers and storms will be very low and that means Saturday will be a good day for outdoor activities. Although it will be hot tomorrow and Saturday, the chance for record breaking heat is low. The Greater Hartford Area records for July 21st and 22nd are 101 and 103 degrees, respectively. In fact, the 103 degree reading – set on July 22nd, 2011 – is Hartford’s all-time highest temperature dating back to 1905! Bridgeport’s records are likely out of reach as well for Friday and Saturday, as they are 98 and 103 degrees respectively.

UNSETTLED SUNDAY, MONDAY, AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure and the associated cold front and warm front will set up shop in the Northeast during this time period. That means the threat of showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday and they’ll be around from time to time Monday and Tuesday. Forecasting temperatures will prove to be quite difficult. Temperatures will greatly depend on what side of the fronts Connecticut is located. If the frontal boundaries stay to our south and we get into a northeasterly flow, high temperatures could be held to the 70s. However, if we get on the warm, humid side of the front, temperatures will rise into the 80s. Also, the threat of strong thunderstorms will be greater if we get into the warm, humid sector.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

These 2 days are looking much better! As low pressure moves away from New England, a drier and cooler northwesterly flow will take over for Wednesday. That means, it’ll be a comfortable day. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. The mercury could actually dip into the 50s in parts of the state Wednesday night. Thursday should be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with temperatures rising into the middle 80s during the afternoon.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

Before this heat wave became official, we had 2 previous heat waves in 2017 at Bradley and each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. This week’s anticipated heat wave will be the longest of the year, thus far, lasting a total of 4, perhaps even 5 days.



Even Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport will reach heat wave status as the mercury has exceeded 90 degrees yesterday and today, and it will likely do so again tomorrow! If this happens, it’ll be the second heat wave of the season in Bridgeport, with the first one having occurred on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of June.



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest