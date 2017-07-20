Woman who used fake credit card sought by police

Police are looking for help in identifying this woman (Glastonbury police)

Glastonbury police are looking for help in identifying a woman accused of using a fake credit card.

Police said the woman spotted in surveillance video is suspected of conducting $7,000 in fake credit card transactions.

Wethersfield police are interested in finding the woman as well.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860)633-8301.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.