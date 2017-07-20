Dog abandoned at Waterbury Stop and Shop

A dog, who might be pregnant, was left abandoned in a parking lot this week (Submitted)

An awful story out of Waterbury where eyewitnesses say a dog was pushed out of a van and left in the parking lot of a busy Stop and Shop.

It happened on a 90-degree day, and now police are looking for who is responsible.

“She was right here by the curb. As a matter of fact, there is food on the ground,” said Sheri Posa, who was one of the people to help the pit bull mix.

The dog, who might be pregnant, was found in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop on Chase Avenue, and was hungry, thirsty and exhausted from the heat.

“She was very gentle, she was drinking the water and I had brought some boiled chicken with me and she's was eating it from our hands. Not aggressive at all,” Posa said.

At first, the dog hid underneath a car but then found shade under a tree.

Posa says the dog was panting a lot and was lethargic.

“She was drained. She wasn't moving at all. You could see the size of her, it looked like she was carrying babies,” Posa said.

Waterbury police said they are investigating and are looking for a gray minivan.

An animal control officer responded to the Stop and Shop and took the dog to a local veterinarian.

Police said the dog had heat exhaustion.

“I was scared because of the traffic that she would get skittish and run. We didn't know the extent of her injuries,” Posa said.

Posa, who helps with animal rescues in Waterbury, immediately put a red collar and leash on the dog.

She says there are places to help if people can't afford their dog.

“I just don't understand because there is plenty of help out here. If you make the proper calls to get the animal help,” she said.

The veterinarian told police the dog’s body temperature has gone back to normal, and they will evaluate the dog overnight.

Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police.

