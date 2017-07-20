Norwalk police investigating deadly shooting - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Norwalk police investigating deadly shooting

A man has died after being shot in Norwalk on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Ely Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-854-3011.

