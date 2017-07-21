Interstate 91 in Meriden reopens after tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash has closed a portion of I-91 in Meriden (Courtesy CT State Police).

A multi-tractor trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 in Meriden on Thursday.

According to state police, three tractor trailers were involved in the crash around 11:30 p.m.

State Police closed the northbound side of I-91 at exit 18.

Traffic was diverted off and around the crash until the highway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x18 Meriden all lanes OPEN following no injury 4 TT crash. https://t.co/6cseR3CtqV — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 21, 2017

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.