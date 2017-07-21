Interstate 91 in Meriden reopens after tractor trailer crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Interstate 91 in Meriden reopens after tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crash has closed a portion of I-91 in Meriden (Courtesy CT State Police). A tractor trailer crash has closed a portion of I-91 in Meriden (Courtesy CT State Police).
MERIDEN, CT

A multi-tractor trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 in Meriden on Thursday. 

According to state police, three tractor trailers were involved in the crash around 11:30 p.m.  

State Police closed the northbound side of I-91 at exit 18.

Traffic was diverted off and around the crash until the highway reopened around 5:30 a.m. 

No injuries were reported in the crash.  

