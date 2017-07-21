Tractor trailer crash closes Interstate 91 in Meriden

A multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday closed a portion of Interstate 91 North in Meriden.

According to state police, three tractor trailers were involved n the crash around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

State Police closed the highway at exit 18 and traffic is being diverted off and around the crash. No injuries were reported and officials said they did not have a time frame for reopening the road.

