Heat wave expected to continue today; Storms possible for weekend

Hot and humid conditions are expected for this afternoon as the heat wave continues on Friday.

A heat wave is three consecutive days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for Southern Fairfield County until 6 p.m.

"We are going to have a lovely day today and a lovely day tomorrow," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

There have been 11 days including four in July of 90-degree weather.

Haney said Friday will start clear and warm with the weather turning to hot and humid in the afternoon.

There is little to no threat of thunderstorms on Friday, according to Haney. The severe threat was none on Friday, however, that does check this weekend.

"Tomorrow and Sunday, we get into the marginal and slight risk for those strong storms," Haney said.

Storms could be strong on Saturday night into Sunday morning, Haney said. More activity in the form of thunderstorms and rain is also expected on Sunday.

"You may want to find something to do indoors on Sunday as it is not going to be the best day," Haney said. "It will not be a washout, but there will be periods of rain and some thunderstorms."

A washout is not expected for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, however, rain is expected for all three days.

