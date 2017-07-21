Donations being collected for CT mother set for deportation

A mother of four set to be deported has learned it will happen on Thursday.

Nury Chavarria came to the U.S. at 19 years old. (WFSB)

A Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades is supposed to be headed back to Guatemala on Thursday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy met with Nury Chavarria where she is seeking refuge in New Haven (Gov. Malloy Office)

Donations are being collected for a Connecticut mother of four who was supposed to be headed back to Guatemala.

On Thursday, 43-year-old, Norwalk resident Nury Chavarria, an undocumented immigrant, was set to board a plane at 5 pm and head back to Guatemala. However, later on that evening, Chavarria is seeking sanctuary at the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal Church in New Haven after defying immigration orders to leave.

On Friday morning, Chavarria was still at the church while lawyers continue to work on her case.

Chavarria applied for asylum when she came to the United States 24 years ago, but was denied and then she just never left. Her four kids are United States citizens and her oldest son is disabled.

Advocates and the governor pledged their support and supported this is the not the type of case immigration officials should be going after. This is all part of president trumps promise to crack down on illegal immigration.

Besides the donation drive, parish members are doing a meal train to make sure Chavarria and her daughter are taken care of while staying at the church.

Supporters rallied for her in New Haven on Wednesday. Support lawyers, advocates and pleas from Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy weren't enough to sway the immigration officials who ordered her to leave.

Blumenthal, Murphy and U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) will host DREAMers, immigration experts, and advocates during a roundtable discussion in New Haven on Friday afternoon. Murphy's office said, "Connecticut has over 10,000 DACA recipients and the 19th largest DACA-eligible population in the country."

Eyewitness News was told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they plan on honoring the sanctuary status of the church.

