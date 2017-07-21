Missing plane located after it landed safely at Plainville airpo - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Missing plane located after it landed safely at Plainville airport

OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police said they have located a missing plane on Friday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Waterbury-Oxford Airport around 8 am. State police along with Naugatuck and Middlebury police departments searched the nearby woods.

State police said the plane was located safe at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville. 

No injuries were reported to state police. The plane is a four-seater, however, it is unconfirmed how many people were on the plane.  

