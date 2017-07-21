Missing plane located after it landed safely at Plainville airport

Connecticut State Police said they have located a missing plane on Friday morning.

First responders were called to the area of Waterbury-Oxford Airport around 8 am. State police along with Naugatuck and Middlebury police departments searched the nearby woods.

Plane reported as 4 seater possibly down in the area of Oxford Airport. State, Naugatuck, Middlebury PD's searching the area and wood line. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 21, 2017

State police said the plane was located safe at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville.

Plane located safe at Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, CT. No injuries — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 21, 2017

No injuries were reported to state police. The plane is a four-seater, however, it is unconfirmed how many people were on the plane.

