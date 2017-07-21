Police search for 2 men and woman who stole 15 guns from Ledyard home

Police are looking for three men after more than a dozen handguns were stolen from a home in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard on Thursday night.

The weapons were stolen from a home on Smith Pond Way around 10:45 pm. Police received an emergency call that said two men with at least handgun entered the home and "forced him to the floor." The homeowner told police that he was held there at gunpoint.

While inside the home, police said the men took 15 handguns, electronic devices, and the victim’s phone before taking off in the man's truck. Police said the truck was found nearby in Gales Ferry by the Ledyard Police Patrol Division.

The suspects were described as two black men who were 5’ 6” and 5’ 7” with thin builds. One was wearing black hoodie and dark pants while there was no clothing description for the other man. Both of the men covered their faces.

The emergency caller told police that he also heard a woman's voice in the home. Police have no description of the female.

The reported home invasion is under investigation by the Ledyard Police Patrol and Detective Divisions. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.

