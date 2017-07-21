PD: Tolland man pointed handgun at driver during road rage incident

William Bogner was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Tolland. (CT State Police)

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Tolland on Thursday night.

Tolland resident William Bogner was charged with first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

The arrest of Bogner comes after police said he pointed a gun at a person at a person at the Tolland Country Store gas station on Route 195 around 7:30 p.m.

The complaint told police that a man in a black Nissan SUV, who was later identified as Bogner, was tailgating behind him on Route 195. The complaint told police that he yelled at Bogner "to back away and leave distance."

However, the Nissan pulled up along the right side of the complaint and took out a black pistol. The complaint told police that Bogner pulled the slide back to chamber a round and pointed the barrel of the gun at him.

During the investigation, police determined that the Nissan was being driven by Bogner, who is a known acquaintance of the registered owner. Bogner was later located at his home on Baxter Street.

When Bogner talked with state police troopers, police said he "denied involvement in the incident." Police said troopers located a Glock 30 Gen 4 .45 caliber, with a partially filled magazine next to the gun in "plain view on the kitchen table." That gun was registered to Bogner.

The firearm and Bogner's CT pistol permit were seized by Connecticut State Police.

