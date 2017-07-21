Rules for WFSB Better Aruba Sweepstakes

The following are the rules for the WFSB Better Aruba Sweepstakes:

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The WFSB Better Aruba Sweepstakes begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time(“E.T.”) on Friday, July 21, 2017, and ends at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 4:00 pm E.T. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 to be eligible to win. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT 06067;

Aruba Tourism Authority, LG Smith Blvd 8, Oranjestad, Aruba.

ENTRY: Watch WFSB’s Better Connecticut from 3:00-4:00 p.m. E.T. each weekday from Friday, July 21, 2017 – Thursday, August 3, 2017. Between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. E.T., a video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-866-539-9372. The third (3rd) caller answered by WFSB will be a finalist, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the third (3rd) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken by the sponsor in order until an eligible finalist is determined. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes. One (1) finalist per household.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Friday, July 21 – Thursday, August 3, 2017, one (1) finalist will be determined by the method described above (total of ten (10) finalists). On or about Friday, August 4, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. during the airing of Better Connecticut, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing on-air from among the ten (10) finalists to select one (1) grand prize winner. Grand prize winner will receive a voucher for a five (5) day / four (4) night trip for up to two (2) people to the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba (J.E. Irausquin Blvd. 252 Oranjestad, Aruba), including:

Room accommodations in a standard studio at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba for up to two (2) people

Daily breakfast at the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort for up to two (2) people

Roundtrip airfare (up to an $800 approximate retail value per person) to Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) in Oranjestad, Aruba (departure airport will be determined by winner in cooperation with The Zimmerman Agency as described below)

Total approximate retail value of grand prize: $2,500.00. Final approximate retail value of prize will vary depending upon date of departure and seasonal fluctuation of hotel rates. Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer.

Potential grand prize winner will be announced on-air and notified by phone and/or email on or about Friday, August 4, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize redemption information at WFSB’s address within ten (10) days of notification during business hours. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Lodging is subject to availability, certain restrictions, blackout dates (December 23, 2017-April 2, 2018), and based on Sponsor’s approval. Vacation must be taken between August 5 – December 22, 2017 or April 3 – August 4, 2018 and must be booked at least one month in advance. Winner must coordinate travel arrangements with The Zimmerman Agency (winner will be given prize redemption and contact information upon claiming prize at WFSB). Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian who is at least twenty-one (21) years of age. Vacation may not be sold, traded, transferred, refunded, redeemed for cash value or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above. Vacation is non-commissionable. Reservations cannot be changed once they are confirmed and cannot be combined with any other package or offer.

Winner and one (1) guest are solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documents (valid passport, etc.) before departure. All taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 from WFSB/Meredith Corporation.

The following items are not included as part of grand prize, and are the responsibility of the winner and his/her guest: Ground transportation to/from home and airport; transportation in and around Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba; meals other than breakfast; alcoholic beverages; tax; incidentals or gratuity; and any item or expense not specifically included in the prize description above.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of being a finalist depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received. Odds of a finalist winning grand prize are 1:10.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential grand winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity, unless prohibited by law, within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be determined via random drawing from among all remaining finalists. Guest of winner (or parent/legal guardian, if guest is a minor) must complete and return a Liability/Publicity Release along with the winner forms.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner.

For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, August 28, 2017 to Winner's List/ WFSB Better Aruba Sweepstakes at WFSB’s address above.