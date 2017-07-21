Pomfret park closed to swimming this weekend

There is no swimming at Mashamoquet Brook State Park this weekend. (DEEP file photo)

All, but one of the Connecticut state park beaches are open this weekend for swimming.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed to swimmers on Friday.

DEEP said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

DEEP said Mashamoquet Brook State Park would be resampled on Monday and those results will be available on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.