Gun N' Roses brings tour to CT

Guns N' Roses brings their Not In This Lifetime Tour to Connecticut. (Guns N' Roses)

Gun N' Roses are coming to Connecticut later this year.

The Not In This Lifetime Tour comes to the XL Center on Oct. 23 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets will go on sale on July 28 at 10 am. Reserved tickets are $250, $135, $99 and $59.

The stop in Hartford was added due to popular demand. The Not In This Lifetime Tour is the number 1 selling tour worldwide for 2017 with stadiums being sold out in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Israel. Stops were added to Newark, DC, Louisville, Milwaukee, Nashville, Sacramento, and San Diego.

July 21 also marked the 30th anniversary of the Gun N' Roses' debut album Appetite for Destruction, which sold around 30 million copies globally. The band's albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II also made the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.