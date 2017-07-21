PD: 12-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car while bicycling

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he was hit by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle on Thursday night.

The unidentified boy was hit in the area of Maltby and Gilbert streets around 6:30 pm.

Officers and EMS treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for what police called "serious injuries." The child was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle "stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators." The driver did not report any injuries to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

