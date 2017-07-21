7.21.17 Mango Babka French Toast

Mango Babka French Toast

From Michelle Lebel at The Corner Brunch in Milford

~There are many variations of babkas that you can purchase at your local bakery. It's a easy and fun way to put a twist on French Toast.

A couple of variations we do at The Corner for specials are The Chocolate Babka And The Mango Babka French Toast.

Ingredients:

~2 Eggs

~1 cup Whole Milk. (You can also use coconut or almond milk

~1 tsp Vanilla

~1 tsp cinnamon

~Zest from 1/2 Orange

~1 loaf mango babka

~2 fresh mangos

~1/2 cup sweetened, condensed milk

~1/2 cup Pure Maple syrup

~2 tbsp of butter or canola oil

Directions:

~To Make French Toast batter, Whisk together the Eggs, Milk, Vanilla, cinnamon, & Orange Zest.

~Next: Slice babka in half inch thick pieces. Dip Slices into egg mixture. Melt butter or canola oil on a griddle. Place

Slices on Griddle and cook until golden brown on both sides.

~Sweet Cream Mango Syrup: Add 1 whole chopped mango, 1/2 cup condensed milk, and

1/2 cup Pure Maple syrup into blender and blend together.

~Drizzle Over the Finished Mango Babka French Toast And top the French Toast with more fresh mangos.