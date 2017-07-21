7.21.17 Mango Babka French Toast

Mango Babka French Toast
From Michelle Lebel at The Corner Brunch in Milford
~There are many variations of babkas that you can purchase at your local bakery. It's a easy and fun way to put a twist on French Toast.
A couple of variations we do at The Corner for specials are The Chocolate Babka And The Mango Babka French Toast.
Ingredients:
~2 Eggs
~1 cup Whole Milk. (You can also use coconut or almond milk
~1 tsp Vanilla
~1 tsp cinnamon
~Zest from 1/2 Orange
~1 loaf mango babka
~2 fresh mangos
~1/2 cup sweetened, condensed milk
~1/2 cup Pure Maple syrup
~2 tbsp of butter or canola oil
Directions:
~To Make French Toast batter, Whisk together the Eggs, Milk, Vanilla, cinnamon, & Orange Zest.
~Next: Slice babka in half inch thick pieces. Dip Slices into egg mixture. Melt butter or canola oil on a griddle. Place
Slices on Griddle and cook until golden brown on both sides.
~Sweet Cream Mango Syrup: Add 1 whole chopped mango, 1/2 cup condensed milk, and
1/2 cup Pure Maple syrup into blender and blend together.
~Drizzle Over the Finished Mango Babka French Toast And top the French Toast with more fresh mangos.