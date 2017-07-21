7.21.17 Mango Babka French Toast - WFSB 3 Connecticut

7.21.17 Mango Babka French Toast

Mango Babka French Toast

From Michelle Lebel at The Corner Brunch in Milford

~There are many variations of babkas  that you can purchase at your local bakery. It's a easy and fun way to put a twist on French Toast. 

A couple of variations we do at The Corner for specials are The Chocolate Babka And The Mango Babka French Toast. 

Ingredients:

   ~2 Eggs

   ~1 cup Whole Milk. (You can also use coconut or almond milk

   ~1 tsp Vanilla

   ~1 tsp cinnamon 

   ~Zest from 1/2 Orange 

   ~1 loaf mango babka

   ~2 fresh mangos

   ~1/2 cup sweetened, condensed milk

   ~1/2 cup Pure Maple syrup 

  ~2 tbsp of butter or canola oil

Directions:

~To Make French Toast batter, Whisk together the Eggs, Milk, Vanilla, cinnamon, & Orange Zest.

~Next: Slice babka in half inch thick pieces. Dip Slices into egg mixture. Melt butter or canola oil on a griddle. Place 

Slices on Griddle and cook until golden brown on both sides. 

~Sweet Cream Mango Syrup: Add 1 whole chopped mango, 1/2 cup condensed milk, and 

1/2 cup Pure Maple syrup into blender and blend together. 

~Drizzle Over the Finished Mango Babka French Toast And top the French Toast with more fresh mangos. 