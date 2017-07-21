The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing two of its locations starting next week. DMV officials said the Milford and Derby service centers will be closed effective July 24 to “help alleviate long wait times in these two small offices.”

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing two of its locations starting next week. DMV officials said the Milford and Derby service centers will be closed effective July 24 to “help alleviate long wait times in these two small offices.”

PD: People pass out at DMV in Derby this morning

Some people passed out while waiting in line for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Derby on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to incidents around 8 am and 9 am at the DMV facility on Main Street.

DMV officials said the Milford and Derby service centers will be closed effective July 24 to “help alleviate long wait times in these two small offices.”

To help run these smaller offices in Milford and Derby, DMV officials said they pull employees from the larger branches. The offices in Milford and Derby are open two days a week with two DMV personnel.

DMV officials said there is no time table for when the Milford and Derby service centers could reopen.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.