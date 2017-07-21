PD: People pass out at DMV in Derby this morning

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing two of its locations starting next week. DMV officials said the Milford and Derby service centers will be closed effective July 24 to “help alleviate long wait times in these two small offices.”More >
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Glastonbury police are looking for help in identifying a woman accused of using a fake credit card.More >
A Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades is supposed to be headed back to Guatemala on Thursday.More >
An awful story out of Waterbury where eyewitnesses say a dog was pushed out of a van and left in the parking lot of a busy Stop and Shop.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
New London police said emergency crews were inundated with calls on Thursday associated with “K2” overdoses.More >
A multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday closed a portion of Interstate 91 North in Meriden.More >
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >
Connecticut State Police said they have located a missing plane on Friday morning.More >
A Middletown man faces animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to die in his hot car for the second time in three years, according to police.More >
