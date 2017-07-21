Police looking for 3 suspects in West Haven shooting

Police are looking for three suspects who shot a man in West Haven Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., emergency officials responded to North Union Avenue following reports of several gun shots.

Witnesses said three men entered the yard of a property and confronted another male, who they then assaulted and shot, according to officials.

Police said all three men were armed and ran from the scene.

The victim was found at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are actively pursuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 203-937-3900 or contact them through social media.

Police said all tips will be confidential.

