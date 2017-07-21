Police looking for 3 suspects in West Haven shooting

Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Glastonbury police are looking for help in identifying a woman accused of using a fake credit card.More >
Glastonbury police are looking for help in identifying a woman accused of using a fake credit card.More >
A Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades is supposed to be headed back to Guatemala on Thursday.More >
A Norwalk mother of four children who has lived in the United States for more than two decades is supposed to be headed back to Guatemala on Thursday.More >
An awful story out of Waterbury where eyewitnesses say a dog was pushed out of a van and left in the parking lot of a busy Stop and Shop.More >
An awful story out of Waterbury where eyewitnesses say a dog was pushed out of a van and left in the parking lot of a busy Stop and Shop.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >
New London police said emergency crews were inundated with calls on Thursday associated with “K2” overdoses.More >
New London police said emergency crews were inundated with calls on Thursday associated with “K2” overdoses.More >
A multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday closed a portion of Interstate 91 North in Meriden.More >
A multi-tractor trailer crash Thursday closed a portion of Interstate 91 North in Meriden.More >
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >
Connecticut State Police said they have located a missing plane on Friday morning.More >
Connecticut State Police said they have located a missing plane on Friday morning.More >
A Middletown man faces animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to die in his hot car for the second time in three years, according to police.More >
A Middletown man faces animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to die in his hot car for the second time in three years, according to police.More >