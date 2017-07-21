Crews searching for missing swimmer in Milford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

Crews searching for missing swimmer in Milford

Posted: Updated:
Dives are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Milford on Friday afternoon. (WFSB) Dives are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Milford on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)
Crews are still searching for another in the area of Silver Sands Beach. (WFSB) Crews are still searching for another in the area of Silver Sands Beach. (WFSB)
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Milford on Friday afternoon.

A distress call came in about 1 pm. about two missing swimmers in distress off of Charles Island.

Police said they located one swimmer, but were still searching for another in the area of Silver Sands Beach. 

As of 2 p.m., the search was continuing with Eagle 3 helicopter and Stratford Police Department jetskis assisting divers from Milford police and fire departments. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.