Crews searching for missing swimmer in Milford

Crews are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Milford on Friday afternoon.

A distress call came in about 1 pm. about two missing swimmers in distress off of Charles Island.

Police said they located one swimmer, but were still searching for another in the area of Silver Sands Beach.

Update*: 1 swimmer was located and is safe. 2nd swimmer has not been located at this time. Multi-agency efforts are currently underway. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) July 21, 2017

As of 2 p.m., the search was continuing with Eagle 3 helicopter and Stratford Police Department jetskis assisting divers from Milford police and fire departments.

Update* Search continues for missing person in water. Eagle 3 helicopter, @StratfordPDCT jetskis, MPD and MFD divers in the water. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) July 21, 2017

