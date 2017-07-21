Search for missing man in Milford suspended

Divers are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Milford on Friday afternoon. (WFSB) (WFSB)

Responders in Milford have suspended the hours long recovery effort for a missing swimmer on Friday afternoon.

A distress call came in about 1 pm. for two missing swimmers in distress off of Charles Island. Two men from Milford walking on the sandbar that is a mile to Charles Island when police said a current swept them into the water.

Police said they located one swimmer, but were still searching for another in the area of Silver Sands Beach.

Update*: 1 swimmer was located and is safe. 2nd swimmer has not been located at this time. Multi-agency efforts are currently underway. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) July 21, 2017

Officials said shortly before 5 p.m. that it had become a recovery effort.

"That low part of the sand bar, which can be ankle deep, below the knee, the current is strong enough to sweep you off that sand bar and into deeper waters," Batallion Chief Anthony Fabrizi of the Milford Fire Department said.

As of 3 pm, the search was continuing with Eagle 3 helicopter and Stratford Police Department jetskis, who was assisted by divers from Milford police and fire departments. There is one Coast Guard boat and in total, there are five boats in the water.

Update* Search continues for missing person in water. Eagle 3 helicopter, @StratfordPDCT jetskis, MPD and MFD divers in the water. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) July 21, 2017

Police said it is not illegal to walk on the sandbar, but recommended that people avoid it.

"People see 80, 90 percent of the sand bar exposed and think it's a safe invite when in fact it's not," Fabrizi said.

There is no lifeguard on duty on Friday, police said. There are only lifeguards on weekends.

