Channel 3 News plays in annual charity softball game

The Channel 3 News team played in its annual softball game on Saturday morning.

The Connecticut TV softball tournament was held at Mill Woods Park in Wethersfield.

The games started at 9 am, but the first game for Eyewitness News was at 10:30 am then again at noon. They lost to both Fox61 and NBCCT.

People came to the game got to take pictures with personalities and even get autographs. The event helped raise money for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

