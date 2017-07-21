Channel 3 News to compete in annual charity softball game

The Channel 3 News team will be playing in its annual softball game on Saturday morning.

The Connecticut TV softball tournament will be held at Mill Woods Park in Wethersfield.

The games start at 9 am, but the first game for Eyewitness News is at 10:30 am then again at noon.

People who come to the game can get pictures and autographs. The event will help raise money for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

